Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Nevada Wolf Pack and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors square off at 4:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Wolf Pack. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nevada vs. Hawaii Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (-3.5) Over (50.5) Nevada 34, Hawaii 21

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 MWC Predictions

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Nevada vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolf Pack a 64.9% chance to win.

The Wolf Pack have five wins in seven games against the spread this season.

There have been three Wolf Pack games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

Nevada games average 54.6 total points per game this season, 4.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The Rainbow Warriors have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rainbow Warriors is 1-6-1 against the spread this year.

Hawaii is 1-4 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have hit the over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

The average point total for Hawaii this year is 7.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolf Pack vs. Rainbow Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nevada 18 32.6 22.8 33.3 13.3 32 Hawaii 20.9 36.2 21.8 30 19.8 44

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.