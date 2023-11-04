Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:02 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 10, fans in Nevada should have tune in to see the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos square off at University Stadium (NM).
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Nevada (-3.5)
UNLV Rebels at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-10.5)
