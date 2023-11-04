In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 10, fans in Nevada should have tune in to see the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos square off at University Stadium (NM).

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Nevada Wolf Pack

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Favorite: Nevada (-3.5)

UNLV Rebels at New Mexico Lobos

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: University Stadium (NM)

University Stadium (NM) TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UNLV (-10.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!