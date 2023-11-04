Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Stone available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mark Stone vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:29 per game on the ice, is 0.

In two of 11 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Stone has registered a point in a game six times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 11 games this year, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stone has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 2 8 Points 3 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

