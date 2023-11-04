The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mark Stone find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

Stone has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Stone's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

