Malik Monk will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

In a 102-101 loss to the Warriors (his last action) Monk put up 16 points and two blocks.

Let's look at Monk's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-108)

Over 15.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the NBA.

The Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds on average last year, fourth in the NBA.

The Rockets allowed 26.1 assists per contest last season (24th in the league).

Allowing 14.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Rockets were last in the NBA in that category.

Malik Monk vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 29 17 4 3 3 0 2 2/6/2023 22 20 1 2 4 0 0 1/13/2023 15 15 1 1 4 1 0 1/11/2023 21 11 3 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.