Player props are available for Domantas Sabonis and Fred VanVleet, among others, when the Sacramento Kings visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -135) 8.5 (Over: -108)

Sabonis' 17.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this year, 2.8 less than his prop bet on Saturday (8.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 15.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Saturday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 2.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 13.5-point over/under set for Harrison Barnes on Saturday is 3.5 lower than his season scoring average of 17.

He has grabbed 3.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).

Barnes averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +126)

Alperen Sengun's 19.3 points per game are 2.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 10.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 6.7 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -161)

VanVleet's 15.3 points per game average is 3.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has grabbed three rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

VanVleet has connected on 2.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

