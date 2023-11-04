The Houston Rockets (1-3) go up against the Sacramento Kings (2-2) at Toyota Center on November 4, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings shot 49.4% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Rockets allowed to opponents.

In games Sacramento shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 38-6 overall.

The Kings were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets ranked fourth.

Last year, the 120.7 points per game the Kings put up were only 2.1 more points than the Rockets allowed (118.6).

Sacramento had a 38-9 record last season when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings scored 123.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 118 points per contest.

Sacramento allowed 120.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.1 more points than it allowed on the road (116).

At home, the Kings made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (13.9) than when playing on the road (13.7). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (35.7%).

Kings Injuries