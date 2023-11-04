How to Watch the Kings vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (1-3) go up against the Sacramento Kings (2-2) at Toyota Center on November 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Kings.
Kings vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs Rockets Additional Info
|Kings vs Rockets Injury Report
|Kings vs Rockets Prediction
|Kings vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Rockets Player Props
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings shot 49.4% from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Rockets allowed to opponents.
- In games Sacramento shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 38-6 overall.
- The Kings were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Rockets ranked fourth.
- Last year, the 120.7 points per game the Kings put up were only 2.1 more points than the Rockets allowed (118.6).
- Sacramento had a 38-9 record last season when scoring more than 118.6 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings scored 123.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, they averaged 118 points per contest.
- Sacramento allowed 120.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.1 more points than it allowed on the road (116).
- At home, the Kings made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (13.9) than when playing on the road (13.7). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in road games (35.7%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
|De'Aaron Fox
|Out
|Ankle
