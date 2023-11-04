The Sacramento Kings (2-2) take on the Houston Rockets (1-3) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -2.5 221.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's games last season went over this contest's total of 221.5 points 68 times.
  • The average number of points in Sacramento's contests last season was 238.8, which is 17.3 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Sacramento covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
  • Sacramento finished 35-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.6% of those games).
  • The Kings finished 30-13 last year (winning 69.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
  • The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings had a worse record against the spread in home games (18-23-0) than they did in away games (27-14-0) last season.
  • The Kings exceeded the over/under more often when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In road games, they hit the over in 15 of 41 games (36.6%).
  • Last season the 120.7 points per game the Kings recorded were just 2.1 more than the Rockets conceded (118.6).
  • When Sacramento put up more than 118.6 points, it was 33-14 versus the spread and 38-9 overall.

Kings vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Rockets
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
33-14
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 13-5
38-9
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-8
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
12-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-22
11-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 18-29

