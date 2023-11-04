Kings vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (2-2) take on the Houston Rockets (1-3) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|221.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games last season went over this contest's total of 221.5 points 68 times.
- The average number of points in Sacramento's contests last season was 238.8, which is 17.3 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Sacramento covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Sacramento finished 35-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.6% of those games).
- The Kings finished 30-13 last year (winning 69.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Rockets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings had a worse record against the spread in home games (18-23-0) than they did in away games (27-14-0) last season.
- The Kings exceeded the over/under more often when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In road games, they hit the over in 15 of 41 games (36.6%).
- Last season the 120.7 points per game the Kings recorded were just 2.1 more than the Rockets conceded (118.6).
- When Sacramento put up more than 118.6 points, it was 33-14 versus the spread and 38-9 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Kings
|Rockets
|120.7
|110.7
|1
|28
|33-14
|13-5
|38-9
|10-8
|118.1
|118.6
|25
|28
|12-2
|25-22
|11-3
|18-29
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.