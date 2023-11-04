The Sacramento Kings (2-2) take on the Houston Rockets (1-3) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 221.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games last season went over this contest's total of 221.5 points 68 times.

The average number of points in Sacramento's contests last season was 238.8, which is 17.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

Sacramento covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Sacramento finished 35-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.6% of those games).

The Kings finished 30-13 last year (winning 69.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings had a worse record against the spread in home games (18-23-0) than they did in away games (27-14-0) last season.

The Kings exceeded the over/under more often when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In road games, they hit the over in 15 of 41 games (36.6%).

Last season the 120.7 points per game the Kings recorded were just 2.1 more than the Rockets conceded (118.6).

When Sacramento put up more than 118.6 points, it was 33-14 versus the spread and 38-9 overall.

Kings vs. Rockets Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Rockets 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 33-14 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 38-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-8 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 12-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-22 11-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-29

