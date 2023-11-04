On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Houston Rockets (0-1) take the court against the Sacramento Kings (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kings vs. Rockets Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Kings Games

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posted 19.1 points, 7.3 assists and 12.3 rebounds last season.

De'Aaron Fox collected 25 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 51.2% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Malik Monk posted 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He also drained 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).

Alperen Sengun averaged 14.8 points, 9 boards and 3.9 assists per game last season. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Jabari Smith Jr. collected 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He drained 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Dillon Brooks recorded 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Kings 110.7 Points Avg. 120.7 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 45.7% Field Goal % 49.4% 32.7% Three Point % 36.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.