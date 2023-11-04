The Sacramento Kings (2-2) take on the Houston Rockets (1-3) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Kings vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Rockets 111

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Kings (- 2.5)

Kings (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-8.0)

Kings (-8.0) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

Kings Performance Insights

Last season, the Kings were best in the NBA offensively (120.7 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).

Last season, Sacramento was 20th in the NBA in rebounds (42.4 per game) and ninth in rebounds conceded (42.2).

The Kings were third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) last year.

At 13.1 turnovers committed per game and 13.6 turnovers forced last season, Sacramento was 14th and 12th in the NBA, respectively.

Last year, the Kings were fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they ranked No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

