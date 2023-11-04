On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (2-2) take on the Houston Rockets (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Rockets matchup.

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Kings vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Rockets Additional Info

Kings vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Kings put up 120.7 points per game (first in the league) last season while allowing 118.1 per outing (25th in the NBA). They had a +217 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Rockets had a -644 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They put up 110.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league and allowed 118.6 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The two teams combined to score 231.4 points per game last season, 7.9 more points than the point total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams allowed 236.7 points per contest last year, 13.2 more points than the total for this game.

Sacramento compiled a 45-37-0 ATS record last year.

Houston won 34 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 48 times.

Kings and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2500 - Rockets +50000 +25000 -

