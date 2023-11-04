Kevin Huerter's Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Huerter, in his most recent game, had 11 points and nine rebounds in a 102-101 loss to the Warriors.

Now let's break down Huerter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per game last year, 28th in the league.

The Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds on average last season, fourth in the league.

Allowing an average of 26.1 assists last season, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, worst in the NBA in that category.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 20 7 0 2 1 1 1 2/6/2023 29 16 4 4 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.