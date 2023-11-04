Kelly Olynyk will take the court for the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Olynyk totaled four points and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-113 loss versus the Magic.

With prop bets available for Olynyk, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 115.8 points per game last year made the Timberwolves the 18th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves gave up 25 per contest last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves were the 16th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.3 makes per game.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 22 14 6 1 2 0 0 12/9/2022 32 10 4 4 2 0 0 10/21/2022 35 21 3 3 5 1 4

