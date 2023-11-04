Keegan Murray and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be hitting the court versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Murray, in his last game (November 1 loss against the Warriors), posted 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Now let's examine Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-108)

Over 15.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-147)

Over 5.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-172)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were ranked 28th in the league defensively last season, giving up 118.6 points per game.

Giving up 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, the Rockets were fourth in the league in that category.

The Rockets were the 24th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.1.

In terms of three-point defense, the Rockets were ranked last in the NBA last year, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Keegan Murray vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 32 10 6 0 2 0 2 2/6/2023 33 30 6 1 8 0 2 1/13/2023 20 8 3 1 1 1 1 1/11/2023 34 16 6 2 4 0 0

