On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Keegan Kolesar going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

  • Kolesar is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Kolesar has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

