Jordan Clarkson and his Utah Jazz teammates will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 115-113 loss against the Magic, Clarkson tallied 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Now let's examine Clarkson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-111)

Over 15.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Over 5.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-135)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves gave up 115.8 points per contest last year, 18th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 25.0 assists last season, the Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 12.3 made three-pointers per game last year, 16th in the NBA.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 24 8 6 6 1 1 1 1/16/2023 33 21 1 1 4 1 0 12/9/2022 36 21 2 3 0 0 1 10/21/2022 35 29 5 6 7 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.