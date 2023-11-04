Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Marchessault has scored a goal in four of 11 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of 11 games this season, Marchessault has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of 11 contests this year, Marchessault has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Marchessault goes over his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 2 8 Points 1 6 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

