The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Utah Jazz (2-4) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Target Center on November 4, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jazz vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

Utah is 2-3 when it shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank second.

The Jazz put up 13.5 more points per game (114.3) than the Timberwolves give up (100.8).

Utah is 2-4 when it scores more than 100.8 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz put up more points at home (118.0 per game) than on the road (116.2) last season.

At home, the Jazz gave up 116.9 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (119.1).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz made fewer treys on the road (12.7 per game) than at home (14.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%) as well.

