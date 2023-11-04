Jazz vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - November 4
The Utah Jazz's (2-4) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Saturday, November 4 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) at Target Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Jazz's last game on Thursday ended in a 115-113 loss to the Magic. Lauri Markkanen's team-high 22 points paced the Jazz in the loss.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Walker Kessler
|C
|Questionable
|Elbow
|5.7
|5.7
|0.3
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)
Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and KJZZ
