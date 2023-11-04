The Utah Jazz's (2-4) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Saturday, November 4 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) at Target Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Jazz's last game on Thursday ended in a 115-113 loss to the Magic. Lauri Markkanen's team-high 22 points paced the Jazz in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Questionable Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.