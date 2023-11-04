The Vegas Golden Knights, with Jack Eichel, are in action Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eichel available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Eichel vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 20:08 on the ice per game.

Eichel has a goal in three of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 11 games this year, Eichel has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Eichel has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Eichel goes over his points over/under is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eichel Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 2 10 Points 2 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.