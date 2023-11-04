Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barbashev are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 15:18 on the ice per game.

Barbashev has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barbashev has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Barbashev has had an assist in one of 11 games this year.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 5 4 Points 1 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

