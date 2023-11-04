Will Ivan Barbashev Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 4?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ivan Barbashev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Barbashev stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Barbashev's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
