The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ivan Barbashev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410

Barbashev stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Barbashev's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

