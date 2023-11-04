Harrison Barnes and his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Barnes, in his previous game (November 1 loss against the Warriors), posted 14 points.

In this piece we'll break down Barnes' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Barnes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per contest last year, 28th in the league.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 41.5 boards per game.

The Rockets gave up 26.1 assists per game last season (24th in the league).

On defense, the Rockets gave up 14.5 made three-pointers per game last season, worst in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Harrison Barnes vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 33 16 2 0 1 0 0 2/6/2023 26 9 5 3 0 0 0 1/13/2023 36 27 7 3 5 0 1 1/11/2023 33 16 2 0 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.