William Karlsson and Mikko Rantanen are two of the players with prop bets available when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche meet at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Karlsson has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and put up nine assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Vegas offense with 13 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 1.7 shots per game, shooting 21.1%.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Shea Theodore has helped lead the offense for Vegas this season with three goals and seven assists.

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 1 0 1 6

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Jack Eichel is a crucial player on offense for Vegas with three goals and seven assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 4 at Kings Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (14 total points), having put up six goals and eight assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 3 4 5 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Cale Makar has 11 points (1.2 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 2 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 21 0 2 2 3

