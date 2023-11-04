Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche on November 4, 2023
William Karlsson and Mikko Rantanen are two of the players with prop bets available when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche meet at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Karlsson has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and put up nine assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Vegas offense with 13 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 1.7 shots per game, shooting 21.1%.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Shea Theodore has helped lead the offense for Vegas this season with three goals and seven assists.
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Jack Eichel is a crucial player on offense for Vegas with three goals and seven assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors (14 total points), having put up six goals and eight assists.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Cale Makar has 11 points (1.2 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
