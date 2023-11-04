The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) hit the road against the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1, winners of three in a row) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-115) Golden Knights (-105) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Vegas has played as an underdog of -105 or more one time this season and won.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas' games this season have had more than 6 goals five of 11 times.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 31 (14th) Goals 40 (3rd) 21 (3rd) Goals Allowed 24 (8th) 7 (15th) Power Play Goals 10 (6th) 2 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights' 40 total goals (3.6 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 24 goals (only 2.2 per game) to rank eighth.

Their second-best goal differential is +16.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.