Golden Knights vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) hit the road against the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1, winners of three in a row) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-115)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights won the only game they played as an underdog this season.
- Vegas has played as an underdog of -105 or more one time this season and won.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas' games this season have had more than 6 goals five of 11 times.
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|31 (14th)
|Goals
|40 (3rd)
|21 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (8th)
|7 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (6th)
|2 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (6th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights' 40 total goals (3.6 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, giving up 24 goals (only 2.2 per game) to rank eighth.
- Their second-best goal differential is +16.
