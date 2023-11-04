Golden Knights vs. Avalanche November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Eichel and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the best players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- William Karlsson is one of Vegas' top contributors (13 points), via amassed four goals and nine assists.
- Shea Theodore has three goals and seven assists, equaling 10 points (0.9 per game).
- Eichel's 10 points this season are via three goals and seven assists.
- Logan Thompson (5-0-0) has a 2.2 goals against average and a .931% save percentage (11th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Mikko Rantanen is a top offensive contributor for his team with 14 points (1.6 per game), as he has scored six goals and eight assists in nine games (playing 20:43 per game).
- Cale Makar has made a big impact for Colorado this season with 11 points (three goals and eight assists).
- This season, MacKinnon has four goals and five assists for Vegas.
- In the crease, Colorado's Ivan Prosvetov is 1-0-0 this season, amassing 32 saves and allowing one goal (0.9 goals against average) with a .970 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|5th
|3.64
|Goals Scored
|3.44
|8th
|3rd
|2.18
|Goals Allowed
|2.33
|5th
|26th
|28.5
|Shots
|34.2
|3rd
|14th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|5th
|8th
|25.64%
|Power Play %
|20%
|14th
|7th
|88.24%
|Penalty Kill %
|94.44%
|2nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.