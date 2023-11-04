Jack Eichel and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the best players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

William Karlsson is one of Vegas' top contributors (13 points), via amassed four goals and nine assists.

Shea Theodore has three goals and seven assists, equaling 10 points (0.9 per game).

Eichel's 10 points this season are via three goals and seven assists.

Logan Thompson (5-0-0) has a 2.2 goals against average and a .931% save percentage (11th in league).

Avalanche Players to Watch

Mikko Rantanen is a top offensive contributor for his team with 14 points (1.6 per game), as he has scored six goals and eight assists in nine games (playing 20:43 per game).

Cale Makar has made a big impact for Colorado this season with 11 points (three goals and eight assists).

This season, MacKinnon has four goals and five assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Colorado's Ivan Prosvetov is 1-0-0 this season, amassing 32 saves and allowing one goal (0.9 goals against average) with a .970 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 5th 3.64 Goals Scored 3.44 8th 3rd 2.18 Goals Allowed 2.33 5th 26th 28.5 Shots 34.2 3rd 14th 29.9 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 8th 25.64% Power Play % 20% 14th 7th 88.24% Penalty Kill % 94.44% 2nd

