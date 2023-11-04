The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) are road favorites (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1, +100 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday begins at 10:00 PM ET from T-Mobile Arena on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in three of nine games this season.

In the nine times this season the Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 7-2 in those games.

The Golden Knights won the lone game they played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Colorado is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of the time).

Vegas has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +100.

