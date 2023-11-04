Having won three straight, the Vegas Golden Knights welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can watch on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS as the Avalanche take on the Golden Knights.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 24 total goals (just 2.2 per game), eighth in the league.

The Golden Knights are third in the NHL in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 11 4 9 13 6 7 59.4% Shea Theodore 11 3 7 10 9 6 - Jack Eichel 11 3 7 10 7 10 46.3% Jonathan Marchessault 11 6 2 8 7 7 0% Mark Stone 11 2 6 8 9 14 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 21 total goals (just 2.3 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 20 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that span.

Avalanche Key Players