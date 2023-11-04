Ahead of their Saturday, November 4 game against the Colorado Avalanche (7-2) at T-Mobile Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights are third in the NHL in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).

Vegas gives up only 2.2 goals per game (24 total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +16 goal differential is second-best in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 31 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +10.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-120) Golden Knights (+100) 6

