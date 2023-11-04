Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Elko County, Nevada this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nevada This Week

  • Clark County
  • Washoe County
  • Lander County

    • Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

    Spring Creek High School at Truckee High School

    • Game Time: 12:45 PM PT on November 4
    • Location: Truckee, CA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.