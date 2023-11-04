Domantas Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings teammates will match up versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Sabonis posted 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 102-101 loss versus the Warriors.

In this piece we'll examine Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-125)

Over 19.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-135)

Over 12.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-108)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets allowed 118.6 points per game last season, 28th in the league.

On the glass, the Rockets gave up 41.5 rebounds per game last year, fourth in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Rockets were last in the NBA last year, conceding 14.5 makes per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 32 22 9 5 0 0 1 2/6/2023 32 17 7 10 1 0 2 1/13/2023 37 19 15 16 0 2 2 1/11/2023 38 25 14 9 0 0 0

