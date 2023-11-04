Davion Mitchell and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 102-101 loss to the Warriors (his last action) Mitchell produced 13 points, four assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Davion Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+108)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 118.6 points per contest.

Giving up 41.5 rebounds per contest last year, the Rockets were fourth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Rockets were 24th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.1 per game.

The Rockets gave up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, worst in the NBA in that category.

Davion Mitchell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 12 9 0 5 1 0 1 2/6/2023 17 5 1 5 1 0 0 1/13/2023 11 3 0 0 1 2 0 1/11/2023 14 0 1 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.