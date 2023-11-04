Chandler Stephenson will be among those in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Stephenson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Stephenson has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Stephenson has a point in five of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Stephenson has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Stephenson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 11 Games 3 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

