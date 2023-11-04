Chandler Stephenson Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche - November 4
Chandler Stephenson will be among those in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Stephenson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chandler Stephenson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stephenson Season Stats Insights
- Stephenson has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).
- Stephenson has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.
- Stephenson has a point in five of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- Stephenson has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability is 59.8% that Stephenson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Stephenson has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Stephenson Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +10 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|11
|Games
|3
|8
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.