Will Chandler Stephenson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 4?
Should you bet on Chandler Stephenson to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephenson stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Stephenson's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
