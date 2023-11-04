On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Brett Howden going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Howden has zero points on the power play.

Howden averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

