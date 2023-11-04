Will Brayden Pachal find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Pachal stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Pachal has no points on the power play.

Pachal's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

