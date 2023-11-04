Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1, winners of three straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.
As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (10-0-1 overall) have posted a record of 3-1-4 in contests that have needed OT this season.
- In the two games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.
- Vegas has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).
- The Golden Knights have earned 17 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.
- Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and won both times.
- Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 5-0-1 to register 11 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|8th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|3.64
|5th
|5th
|2.33
|Goals Allowed
|2.18
|3rd
|3rd
|34.2
|Shots
|28.5
|25th
|5th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|14th
|14th
|20.00%
|Power Play %
|25.64%
|8th
|2nd
|94.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.24%
|7th
Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
