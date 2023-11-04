The Colorado Avalanche (7-2) go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1, winners of three straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

Golden Knights (+100) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Avalanche Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (10-0-1 overall) have posted a record of 3-1-4 in contests that have needed OT this season.

In the two games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.

Vegas has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Golden Knights have earned 17 points in their nine games with more than two goals scored.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and won both times.

Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 5-0-1 to register 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 8th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.64 5th 5th 2.33 Goals Allowed 2.18 3rd 3rd 34.2 Shots 28.5 25th 5th 28.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 14th 20.00% Power Play % 25.64% 8th 2nd 94.44% Penalty Kill % 88.24% 7th

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

