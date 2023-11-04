Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 13:14 on the ice per game.

Pietrangelo has yet to score a goal through six games this year.

Pietrangelo has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of six games this season, Pietrangelo has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 6 Games 3 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

