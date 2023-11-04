Should you bet on Alec Martinez to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

  • Martinez has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.6 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

