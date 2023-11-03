Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Washoe County, Nevada this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McQueen High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Earl Wooster High School at Galena High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Incline High School at Battle Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Battle Mountain, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Pyramid Lake High School at Virginia City High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 4
- Location: Virginia City, NV
- Conference: 1A Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
