Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Reno, NV
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McQueen High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Reno, NV
  • Conference: 5A Northern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Earl Wooster High School at Galena High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Reno, NV
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Incline High School at Battle Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
  • Location: Battle Mountain, NV
  • Conference: 2A Northern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Pyramid Lake High School at Virginia City High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 4
  • Location: Virginia City, NV
  • Conference: 1A Western
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

