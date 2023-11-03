There is high school football competition in Washoe County, Nevada this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

McQueen High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Earl Wooster High School at Galena High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Incline High School at Battle Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3

7:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Battle Mountain, NV

Battle Mountain, NV Conference: 2A Northern

2A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Pyramid Lake High School at Virginia City High School