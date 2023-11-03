There are 12 games on the NHL menu Thursday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed in this article.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score

Oilers vs. Stars

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 6 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +100 to score

Wild vs. Devils

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 9 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Pastrnak's stats: 8 goals in 9 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +105 to score

Oilers vs. Stars

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 8 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 9 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score

Capitals vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 8 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Point's stats: 2 goals in 9 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +125 to score

Panthers vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Tkachuk's stats: 1 goal in 8 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +135 to score

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Kucherov's stats: 6 goals in 9 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +140 to score

Devils vs. Wild

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2 Hughes' stats: 5 goals in 8 games

