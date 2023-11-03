Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lander County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Lander County, Nevada is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lander County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Incline High School at Battle Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Battle Mountain, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
