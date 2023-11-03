High school football is happening this week in Elko County, Nevada, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Churchill County High School at Elko High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
    • Location: Elko, NV
    • Conference: 3A Northern - East
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Spring Creek High School at Truckee High School

    • Game Time: 12:45 PM PT on November 4
    • Location: Truckee, CA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

