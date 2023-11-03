Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Elko County, Nevada, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Churchill County High School at Elko High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Elko, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Spring Creek High School at Truckee High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM PT on November 4
- Location: Truckee, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
