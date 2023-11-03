Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you reside in Douglas County, Nevada and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Douglas County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
North Valleys High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Gardnerville, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.