Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Clark County, Nevada this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Eldorado High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SLAM Nevada at Virgin Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Lutheran High School at Foothill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Ridge High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Valley High School at Basic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder City High School at Moapa Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Overton, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonanza High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ed W. Clark High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.