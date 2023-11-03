The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Clark County, Nevada this week, we've got what you need.

Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Eldorado High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on November 3

5:55 PM PT on November 3 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

SLAM Nevada at Virgin Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Lutheran High School at Foothill High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Ridge High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Valley High School at Basic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder City High School at Moapa Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Overton, NV

Overton, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonanza High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Canyon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on November 3

6:00 PM PT on November 3 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Ed W. Clark High School at Legacy High School