As action in the Sofia Open approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Cem Ilkel against Jack Draper. Ilkel is +3300 to win this tournament at Arena Sofia.

Ilkel at the 2023 Sofia Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Ilkel's Next Match

After beating Max Purcell 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, Ilkel will face Draper in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 at 7:20 AM ET.

Ilkel currently has odds of +525 to win his next matchup versus Draper. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Ilkel Stats

Ilkel is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 45-ranked Purcell in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Ilkel is 0-4 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

Ilkel is 0-2 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court types), Ilkel has played four matches and 22.3 games per match.

In his two matches on hard courts over the past year, Ilkel has played 20.5 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Ilkel has won 65.7% of his games on serve, and 9.1% on return.

Ilkel has been victorious in 63.6% of his service games on hard courts and 0.0% of his return games over the past 12 months.

