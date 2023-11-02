Watch the first round of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship on Thursday, November 2, when competitors travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and the 7,363-yard, par-72 course at El Cardonal at Diamante, battling for a piece of the $8.2M purse. Russell Henley is the defending champion at this event.

How to Watch the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

Start Time: 9:25 AM ET

9:25 AM ET Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 72/7,363 yards

Par 72/7,363 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

World Wide Technology Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Cameron Young 16th Sahith Theegala 29th Lucas Glover 32nd Emiliano Grillo 34th Chris Kirk 49th

World Wide Technology Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

