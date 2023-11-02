The Vegas Golden Knights, including William Karlsson, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. There are prop bets for Karlsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

William Karlsson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +7.

In three of 10 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Karlsson has a point in eight games this year (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 10 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 9 11 Points 10 3 Goals 6 8 Assists 4

