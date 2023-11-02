Talen Horton-Tucker NBA Player Preview vs. the Magic - November 2
Talen Horton-Tucker's Utah Jazz take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Magic
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-108)
- Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)
Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Magic were ranked 15th in the league defensively last season, giving up 114 points per game.
- On the boards, the Magic gave up 42 rebounds per contest last season, seventh in the league in that category.
- Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Magic were the 19th-ranked team in the league.
- The Magic were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per game.
Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Magic
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/9/2023
|30
|23
|1
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1/13/2023
|16
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
