Talen Horton-Tucker's Utah Jazz take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Horton-Tucker put up nine points and seven assists in a 133-109 win versus the Grizzlies.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Horton-Tucker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-108)

Over 10.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+168)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were ranked 15th in the league defensively last season, giving up 114 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic gave up 42 rebounds per contest last season, seventh in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Magic were the 19th-ranked team in the league.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 30 23 1 8 2 0 1 1/13/2023 16 7 2 2 1 0 0

