The Vegas Golden Knights, Shea Theodore among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Theodore available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Shea Theodore vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Theodore has averaged 23:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In three of 10 games this year, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Theodore has a point in six games this season (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Theodore has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

Theodore's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 9 10 Points 8 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 8

